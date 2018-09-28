Huntsville murder suspects captured in Clarke County facing capital murder charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Xzavier Scott

MOBILE, Ala. (WZDX) -- Huntsville Police Investigators have obtained two arrest warrants for Capital Murder in relation to the murder of Tiffany Kelley on September 22nd. X’Zavier Scott and his juvenile accomplice are both being charged, and are currently being held in Clarke County Jail until arrangements can be made for their transfer to Madison County.

Scott was captured just before 10 o'clock, Tuesday night after fleeing from the Huntsville area. Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris told News 5 that the department's chief deputy, Virgil Chapman, negotiated with the suspect's family and talked him into surrendering. The young woman who was with him appears to be fine according to the sheriff's office and she helped in the negotiations. Sheriff Ray Norris tells News 5 that she appeared to be with Scott willingly.

The Huntsville Police Department has been working closely with Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris since Tuesday, sharing information that was critical in bringing this to a safe resolution. The victim’s vehicle was also located in Clarke County, which is the hometown of X’Zavier Scott. It is still unknown at this time why the two were in the Huntsville area.