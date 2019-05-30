Gary Finch Outdoors: Snapper season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Everyone is gearing up for snapper season which opens June the first.

Last week, Gary Finch had the chance to join Capt. Butch Tucker on the Shady Lady during a bottom fishing trip and he asked him about the upcoming snapper season.

"If you stop the boat, you're going to catch red snapper. I mean it's ridiculous. You basically can't even fish for any other fish. You know it's hard to catch any other fish, there's so many red snapper. And when snapper season comes in getting a limit of fish in not any problem. Years ago, we could, if you wanted to get away from red snapper you could go to deep water, 300 feet of water or so and catch different species of snapper, white snapper, vermillion snapper and amberjacks and scamps and stuff like that and bet away from the red snapper. But now there's so many red snapper, you go 300 feet, 20 foot under the boat is red snapper. I mean it's ridiculous how many there is. And they make it harder and harder because like in July this year there's only going to be a few species of fish that you can keep. Everything's going to be closed. When snapper season comes in, they close amberjacks."

Red snapper season opens on June 1st in Federal waters for recreational private fisherman, weekends only during summer months with a bag limit of 2 and minimum total length of 16 inches. However, the for-hire charter boats with federal reef fishing permits begins June 1, every day, including weekdays until August 2nd. Remember to always check federal and state guideline before heading out onto the water.