Gary Finch Outdoors: Deep drop fishing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- On a recent trip abroad, the "Emerald Spirit," Capt. George Pfeiffer demonstrated the method of deep drop fishing with electric reels, heavy lead and multiple hook rigs.

"Okay. You ready? I'm going to pull up there and I'll tell you when to drop it. Keep your hand on the spool. Don't let it backlash and go as fast as you can."

Right now, we're deep dropping. We were in 600 feet of water and there's a ledge out here that comes up to about 355 feet of water. We've got a better fish on here. What we're doing is we've got five or six hooks with a five pound weight and we've got 6/0's which are actually electric. When you get a bite, you don't bring it all the way in. You try to hook as many fish as you can.

Like I said, we've got one on that looks like a little bit better fish. You want to try to catch as many fish as you can. If a big one hits it, you go ahead and bring him on up. But, we're catching B-Liners because of the sudden, huge, change in water depth. When you go from 655 to 700 feet of water to 355 feet of water, there's just going to be some kind of fish.

There's a lot of other things out here, that probably a lot of people haven't seen before. We've got lots of different species. You never know what you're going to get. It's always exciting because there's always an opportunity for something else to rise up and present an occasion to catch another different style of fish. This is an opportunity for them to come out here and see that we can provide all kinds of different fishing.

While fishing with George Pfeiffer on the "Emerald Spirit", snapper is not the only thing you can catch out here. Get ready, get out there, and catch some of these great fish.