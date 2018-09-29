Future of historic Oakleigh Mansion in Midtown Mobile up in the air

In 1955, the City of Mobile purchased Oakleigh for the expressed purpose of allowing HMPS to operate a house museum there, and agreed to maintain Oakleigh and its grounds and to support the operation of Oakleigh as a house museum financially. Over the years since 1955, the City has upheld that agreement, has maintained Oakleigh and its grounds, and has supported the operation of Oakleigh as a house museum financially. Until about 7 years ago, the City of Mobile regularly maintained Oakleigh and its grounds and allocated $100,000 each year, to HMPS, for the operation of Oakleigh as a house museum.



However, beginning about 7 years ago, the amount allocated to HMPS by the City for the operation of Oakleigh was reduced to $30,000, even though the bare-bones cost of operating Oakleigh (salaries, insurance and utilities only) is approximately $70,000 each year. That means that for the last 7 years, HMPS has been using most of its income to cover the financial shortfall in the costs of operating Oakleigh. No funds have been available for marketing Oakleigh both inside and outside the Mobile area, or presenting special exhibits and programs at the Oakleigh museum, and the other programs that HMPS would like to present have suffered for lack of funds.



Also, in the last 7 years, the City’s maintenance of Oakleigh and its grounds has declined. the heating and air conditioning in Oakleigh failed, and after several failed attempts to repair the system, during which Oakleigh operated for a number of days without heat in the coldest part of the year, the heating and air conditioning system was replaced

the electrical system in Oakleigh has been a constant source of concern, and the city maintenance has only patched the original wiring

the flooring of the downstairs dining room at Oakleigh was built “on grade” (on the ground) and the flooring has rotted and been repaired and is still unsafe

the plumbing system in Oakleigh has also malfunctioned and has had to be repaired several times but not before several sewer backups in Oakleigh

several years ago, the City determined that the front porch of Oakleigh was unsafe, but it took the City almost three years to repair that porch, and the repairs are still not complete

at the same time that the front porch of Oakleigh was determined to be unsafe, the front circular staircase giving access to the upper front porch was also determined to be unsafe and that stairway has not yet been repaired

the exterior of Oakleigh is covered with green mold/mildew, but the City has refused to wash the house stating that it does not wash buildings unless the buildings are to be painted and that they have no plans to paint Oakleigh

the irrigation system for the grounds of Oakleigh has not functioned in several years, but the City has declined to repair that system

there are several trees on the grounds of Oakleigh that have shed large, heavy limbs and are dangerous, but, though the City has been asked numerous times to remove those trees, the tress have not been removed and pose a danger to visitors and neighbors

The City is now further reducing its annual commitment to HMPS another $3,000 less than the $30,000 that was budgeted and allocated to the operation of Oakleigh for last year, and HMPS has now reached the point that it can no longer operate Oakleigh in a safe manner without the City’s reasonable support.



The Mayor and his representative have recently expressed that he intends to sell off City properties, and maybe even Oakleigh.



HMPS is looking at other alternatives. To gauge community support, please REPLY to this letter that YOU believe Oakleigh is an important aspect of our city’s rich history, and that you will “pledge” $500 annually, for the indefinite future, until another option reveals itself, to maintain Oakleigh. HMPS will need about 150 such pledges to maintain its operation as a museum.



HMPS has asked the City again for the money budgeted for the operation of Oakleigh this year, but unless the City changes its mind and makes reasonable funds for the operation of Oakleigh available to HMPS, and unless the City resumes the proper maintenance of Oakleigh and its grounds, HMPS will reluctantly close Oakleigh on September 30, 2018, after 63 years as “Mobile’s Official Antebellum Home”.