UPDATE: 2 dead, 5 injured including pregnant woman in Robertsdale crash
UPDATE: (11:20 a.m.) -- According to an update from the Robertsdale Police Department, a second person has died following last night's crash on Highway 90.
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) --- UPDATE (10:11 p.m.) One person is dead and six are injured in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.
Five people were transported to the hospital by ambulance or a medical helicopter. Among the injured is a pregnant woman, who suffered minor injuries. She was driven by a private vehicle for treatment.
The accident happened between a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Highlander. Six people were in the Jeep Wrangler. One of the people inside the Jeep died.
---
A fatal crash reported on U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.
There is one confirmed fatality and several injuries. Two vehicles were involved.
Both roadways are closed. Avoid Highway 90 it will be closed for a while. Motorists cannot turn east on highway 90 passed the Baldwin Beach Express.
There are some power outages in the area due to a fallen power line. Power will be out for several hours.
BCSO is assisting Robertsdale PD with a fatality wreck at US 90 and CR 85 in Robertsdale. Please expect delays or avoid this area.— BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) June 5, 2019
Many viewers have reached out to News five saying they saw two or three medical helicopters and ambulances at the crash site.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed
- Community bands together for sidewalks
- Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County
- Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
- Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
- Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city