UPDATE: 2 dead, 5 injured including pregnant woman in Robertsdale crash

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 08:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:20 AM CDT

UPDATE: (11:20 a.m.) -- According to an update from the Robertsdale Police Department, a second person has died following last night's crash on Highway 90. 

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) --- UPDATE (10:11 p.m.) One person is dead and six are injured in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.

Five people were transported to the hospital by ambulance or a medical helicopter. Among the injured is a pregnant woman, who suffered minor injuries. She was driven by a private vehicle for treatment.

The accident happened between a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Highlander. Six people were in the Jeep Wrangler. One of the people inside the Jeep died.

A fatal crash reported on U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.

There is one confirmed fatality and several injuries. Two vehicles were involved.

Both roadways are closed. Avoid Highway 90 it will be closed for a while. Motorists cannot turn east on highway 90 passed the Baldwin Beach Express.

There are some power outages in the area due to a fallen power line. Power will be out for several hours.

 

 

 

 

 

Many viewers have reached out to News five saying they saw two or three medical helicopters and ambulances at the crash site.

