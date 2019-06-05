UPDATE: 2 dead, 5 injured including pregnant woman in Robertsdale crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

UPDATE: (11:20 a.m.) -- According to an update from the Robertsdale Police Department, a second person has died following last night's crash on Highway 90.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) --- UPDATE (10:11 p.m.) One person is dead and six are injured in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.

Five people were transported to the hospital by ambulance or a medical helicopter. Among the injured is a pregnant woman, who suffered minor injuries. She was driven by a private vehicle for treatment.

The accident happened between a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Highlander. Six people were in the Jeep Wrangler. One of the people inside the Jeep died.

A fatal crash reported on U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale.

There is one confirmed fatality and several injuries. Two vehicles were involved.

Both roadways are closed. Avoid Highway 90 it will be closed for a while. Motorists cannot turn east on highway 90 passed the Baldwin Beach Express.

There are some power outages in the area due to a fallen power line. Power will be out for several hours.

BCSO is assisting Robertsdale PD with a fatality wreck at US 90 and CR 85 in Robertsdale. Please expect delays or avoid this area. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) June 5, 2019

Many viewers have reached out to News five saying they saw two or three medical helicopters and ambulances at the crash site.