Chatom Christmas parade postponed
Town's parade rescheduled for Sunday
CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Town of Chatom's "Salute toChristmas" parade has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, December 1st, the parade is now scheduled for Sunday at 1:30pm.
More information about the parade, call the Chatom Town Hall at (251) 847-2580.
