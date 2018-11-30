Local News

Chatom Christmas parade postponed

Town's parade rescheduled for Sunday

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 11:08 AM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 11:46 AM CST

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Town of Chatom's "Salute toChristmas" parade has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, December 1st, the parade is now scheduled for Sunday at 1:30pm.

More information about the parade, call the Chatom Town Hall at  (251) 847-2580.

