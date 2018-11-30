Brunch with the Bay City Bombshells and raise money for AIDS Alabama South
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Saturday is World AIDS Day and you can dine out for a good cause. Dining Out for Life-Mobile is an annual fundraiser for AIDS Alabama South. Local restaurants, volunteers, sponsors and diners team up to raise money that goes to help AIDS Alabama South provide services and education to people living with HIV and those most at risk of contracting the virus.
Mobile's Bay City Bombshells, a retro pinup group, will act as just some of the ambassadors on-hand for DOFL. The Bombshells will be dressed in their 1950's finest and be at Bob's Downtown Diner from 11am-3pm, handing out pamphlets for AIDS Alabama South and collecting donations. Ambassadors can be found at other participating restaurants doing the same.
The participating restaurants in Dining Out for Life include:
Pour Baby
Bob's Downtown Diner
Time to Eat Cafe
Bay Breeze Cafe
The Blind Mule Restaurant & Bar
Butch Cassidy's Cafe
Flip Side Bar & Patio
Kazoola
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ECSO shares video of man taking tree from church
- Pedestrian killed in Escambia County accident
- Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.
- Drexel on the Road: Santa Claus is getting ready for Christmas!