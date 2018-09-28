Brisket for Blue fundraiser for Mobile police, fire tomorrow

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - You can enjoy a delicious brisket lunch on Saturday and some family-friendly fun all while giving back to Mobile's First Responders. The "Brisket for Blue" event kicks off Saturday at 11 am.

Benefit organizer Betty Bryan says this is a fundraiser for the Mobile Law Enforcement Association and the Fireman's Safety Fund. Bryan says this is a great way to show appreciation for first responders in our community.

"Something ever happens, who is it that's coming to help us? So we need to give back to them," said Bryan.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse says they don't do the job for the recognition, but the appreciation is nice.

"It's our job to give to you and to respond to the community, but to see the community want to do things for their first responders, PD and Fire, it's an amazing feeling."

Brisket for Blue is Saturday from 11 am-2 pm at the Guy T. Smith Lodge at 6715 Dauphin Island Parkway. A brisket lunch is just $10. All proceeds will be split evenly between Mobile Police and Fire.

There will be fire trucks on display, bounce houses, face painting and a blood drive at the event.