BREAKING: Mobile Fire Rescue responds to tow boat fire on Mobile River

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 08:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 08:02 AM CDT

Mobile Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire on a towboat at a company on the Cochrane Causeway.

The vessel was on land and not in the water. No one was on board at the time. 

No injuries were reported. The fire happened at Blakely Boatworks, formerly C & G Boatworks at 401 Cochrane Causeway.

The fire has been put out. No word yet on any damage.

