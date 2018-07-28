Back-to-School events ramp up in Mobile Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - We're closing in on the start of a new school year. Mobile County public school students will return to class on Monday, August 6. Students attending Baldwin County public schools won't head back to class until Wednesday, August 15.

Several organizations and churches are working to help parents and students gear up for the new school year. Some are hosting school supply drives, others are busy with school supply giveaways and celebrations.

Saturday, July 28th, Pathway Churches on Moffett Road and Airport Boulevard in Mobile will hand out 1,000 backpacks to students. The giveaway begins at 9 am at both locations. For more information, you can visit the Pathway Church event page on Facebook.

Another Back-To-School giveaway is planned on the 28th in Prichard at Dominic's Barber Shop at 1902 St. Stephen's Road. Students can pick up backpacks and other school supplies between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Local steel company, SSAB, is again hosting their annual "Fill the Bus" supply drive. You can donate school supplies at the Saraland WalMart on Saturday, July 28th between 8am-2pm. For more information, click here.

Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson is also hosting a school supply drive Saturday, July 28th from Noon-3pm. You can check out their Facebook event page for more information.