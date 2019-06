Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Thomasville High School's Facebook page.

THOMASVILLE, Ala, (WKRG) - Thomasville High School has a new head baseball coach. Clint Anderson replaces Robby Carpenter who recently resigned.



Anderson is no stranger to the Thomasville City Schools District. He has been with the school district for 22 years and previously served as the head baseball coach for the school, before leaving that position in 2012.