WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) -- Alabama Senator Doug Jones is co-sponsoring a bill to delay tariffs that could damage Alabama's auto industry and is also criticizing Donald Trump's trade policies on the president's favorite forum, Twitter.

The Automotive Jobs Act of 2018 is a bipartisan bill. It would require the International Trade Commission to conduct a study on the vitality of the U.S. auto industry before tariffs could be applied. President Trump is proposing a 25-percent tariff on imported cars, trucks, and auto parts.

In the meantime, Jones, a Democrat, is attacking the president's trade policies which have resulted in retaliatory tariffs damaging to Alabama industry and agriculture. After President Trump tweeted, "Tariffs are great," Jones responded with a tweet saying, "Many of your tariffs are not the greatest--they're the worst. Your auto tariff/tax threatens 57k AL jobs & $11B in exports. Retaliatory tariffs/taxes threaten $170M in AL soybean exports 2 China annually. Your tariffs/taxes are great for 1 thing: killing US jobs."