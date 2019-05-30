5 ways to spot Melanoma

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Anyone can get skin cancer, but it can be treated when detected early.



Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. According to the most recent data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80,442 new cases of melanoma were reported in 2015 in the United States, and 8,885 people died because of it.



That's why it's important to keep a close eye on any suspicious, changing areas on your skin, and a great way to do that is by using the 'A, B, C, D, E rule.'



"A means asymmetry, where it is not completely round. It's asymmetric," said Dr. Amy Morris, Board Certified Dermatologist with The Center for Dermatology.

If you draw a line right through the center, the two halves will not match, meaning it' asymmetrical, and that's a warning sign for melanoma.

"B is border irregularity where you have notches that kind of look like the coast of Maine," said Dr. Morris.

So watch for a change in the size, shape, or color of a mole or other skin growth.

"C is color variation where you may have light brown, dark brown, white or a blue-black color," Dr. Morris told Cherish Lombard.

Call your doctor if you notice the color of a skin growth is not uniform.

Dr. Morris said, "D is diameter greater than a pencil eraser."

That's about 6 millimeters across.

"E is evolving or evolutions, so something that is changing, or something that does not look like all your other moles," Dr. Morris told News 5.

Once a mole develops, it will typically remain the same size, shape, and color for many years. Some moles may eventually fade away. Always be sure you have any new moles that appear later checked by a board certified dermatologist.

