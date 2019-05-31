5 Things to Do: The first weekend in June

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Here are your 5 things to do this weekend in the News 5 viewing area.

1. Explore 300 years of Mobile History on Sunday, June 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Mobile's Mardi Gras Park. Attendees will enjoy live music, food, activities, as well free/discounted admission to the city's tourist attractions. For more information click here.

2. This one is the same as last week because it never gets old! Cool off and visit any of our many local white sandy beaches! Pensacola, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach or Perdido Key... just to name a few. Some of these locations have piers where locals love to set up their hammocks and sit in the shade while listening to the waves.

3. Or escape the heat with dinner and a movie at Nexus Cinema in Mobile. The theater offers many food options, including a Sunday brunch menu and a kids menu. For more about their food and adult beverage options click here. For show times and prices click here.

4. Take a hike at the Bay Bluffs Park in Pensacola

Get some fresh air and exercise with a beautiful view at Bay Bluffs Park. The park is located where Summit Blvd meets Scenic Highway. Don't be afraid to be adventurous!

5. Explore the USS Alabama at Battleship Memorial Park

Not only can you explore the ship, but you can also see some planes in the hanger museum. The park is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information on prices, discounts, and activities visit the website by clicking here.