Local lifeguards finish in top 10 for national championships

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Seven of Destin’s trained lifeguards competed in the 2021 Lifeguard Championship held in South Padre, Texas this month.

From August 5-7 the team members competed in a number of events from surf races to beach runs.

Destin Beach Safety bragged about the team on Facebook, posting “Not bad for 6 out of the 7 lifeguards being first-timers to Nationals!”

5th: Bryce and Maureen in their team Taplin Relays

6th: Maureen and her partner in Board Rescue

6th: Tori in Run/Swim/Run (OP)

7th: Bryce and Chris in Board Rescue

15th: Harrison in Beach Flags

Destin finished 8th out of the 30 teams in the Howard Lee National Championship Trophy. You can see the full results by clicking here.