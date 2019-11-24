Local law enforcement remember Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local law enforcement are paying tribute to Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran released a statement, saying in part Williams was one of the most “well-liked and well respected” sheriffs.

“I was very sad to receive the news about the shooting death of Sheriff John Williams. Sheriff Williams was one of the most well liked and well respected Sheriff’s in our Association. He was known as “Big John” not just because of his height, but because of his deep commanding voice and his very large command presence. I am honored that I was able to work with him over the last 12 years through the Sheriff’s Association. However, the greatest honor was being able to call Big John my friend.” Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack posted about Williams on Facebook, calling him a “true friend, great sheriff and a devoted Christian.”

Lt. Joe Piggott with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shared the news of Williams’ death on Facebook, pointing out Williams is the fifth law enforcement officer to be killed in Alabama by gunfire this year.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office shared a post, saying the department was heartbroken absolutely devastated.