Local jail holds first all-women welding class for inmates

WALTON COUNTY, Fla – (WKRG) The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it’s first all welding women’s class for inmates in its jail, as part of a partnership with Northwest Florida State College.
Below is a news release issued by the WCSO.
