Local jail holds first all-women welding class for inmates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla – (WKRG) The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it’s first all welding women’s class for inmates in its jail, as part of a partnership with Northwest Florida State College.

Below is a news release issued by the WCSO.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories