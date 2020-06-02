Local high school senior earns $25,000 for graduate school

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) Gabriella Taylor, 2020 graduate of the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science, will be inducted as a 2020 Emmy Noether Scholar and receive up to 25-thousand dollars for graduate school.

Taylor’s burn wound research conducted at the University of South Alabama led to the honor.

