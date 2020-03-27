Local gentleman’s club holds car washes to support dancers and their families

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — One Wiregrass gentlemen’s club has found a way to help employees maintain an income while the state is keeping them closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday afternoon, entertainers for Teasers Gentlemen’s Club’s along Highway 84 held a roadside carwash in front of the club. The establishment’s manager said this was to help support their employees, many of whom, if not all, have children to support.

The employees are following proper social distancing protocol, keeping themselves six feet apart while the customers stay inside their cars.

Teasers isn’t the only gentleman’s club to hold a car wash to help provide employees with a source of income. The Platinum Gentleman’s Club in Jacksonville, North Carolina, held a similar event to allow their dancers to wash cars for tips.

Businesses across Alabama and the United States are feeling the heat as establishments are being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, numerous types of businesses will be closed per Gov. Kay Ivey’s health order Friday. You can find a list here.

In the meanwhile, the club plans to hold another car wash Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.