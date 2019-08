MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — A local fighter has just landed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

McIntosh’s own Brok Weaver won a fight Tuesday night at Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas and was awarded a UFC Contract with Dana White.

He’s a member of The Mowa Choctaw Tribe in Washington County. His hometown is giving him a big hometown hero’s parade Saturday in McIntosh. The parade runs from McIntosh High School to McIntosh Town Hall.