Local criminologist discusses Escambia Co. deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A local criminologist and law enforcement expert says he “suspects” the deputy shooting and killing of a 22-year man wanted for homicide and kidnapping will be deemed justified.

Dr. Richard Hough, a professor at the University of West Florida, told WKRG News 5 Tuesday any time a person shoots at law enforcement, officers have the authority to fire back.

“If the perception of the officers is that they do face serious bodily harm or death, they are authorized to utilize lethal force,” Hough said.

Johnny Ray Kirk, who was shot and killed by Escambia County deputies early Monday morning, shot at deputies at least 10 times, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. Kirk was accused of murdering an 80-year-old man in Crestview and kidnapping two 16-year-old girls over the weekend. Deputies returned fire and shot Kirk twice. The shots were fatal.

“You cannot exit your vehicle, shoot 10 times, and try to kill deputies without them trying to kill you back,” Simmons said Monday.

Hough said officers are trained to immediately stop a threat to themselves or the community.

“All officers are trained to stop the threat. What this typically means is shooting for the center mass of whatever that particular threat is, unlike what we know from Hollywood and television shows where sometimes you’ll see someone shot in an arm or hand or foot,” Hough said. “Something that, quite frankly, is physiologically is almost impossible to do accurately.”

Hough said he’d like to see more video before issuing a concrete opinion on the matter, but he said from the looks of body camera footage released thus far, it appears the officers did what they were trained to do.

He added the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office releasing body camera footage contributes to transparency and trust from the public.

“This is someone who is alleged to have already murdered an elderly man, taken two young girls hostage,” Hough said. “These contextual factors along with what the individual is doing all go toward painting the picture of what these officers were dealing with.”