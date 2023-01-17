MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Alabama) enters his second term in Washington nominated to the powerful House Appropriations Committee as republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

The district 1 republican representative will now serve on the Appropriations Committee, which is primarily responsible for regulating and approving the majority of the money spent by the US government.

For the first time since taking office, Congressman Carl will serve in the House when Republicans are in the majority, which may be to his advantage when deciding on funding and future regulations that affect how much money various projects and entities in our region receive.

Congressman Carl’s new role may help or hurt depending on which projects get congressional approval.

In a statement, Congressman Carl says he “takes seriously the ability to cut wasteful spending, while ensuring our military is properly funded and our tax dollars are spent wisely.”

Columnist and editor for Washington Examiner, Quin Hillyer describes Congressman Carl’s nomination as “rare.”

“It’s seen as one of the two most powerful committees on the hill, usually called the most powerful committee and you usually have to have more seniority for it….the reason it’s so important is because it controls the purse strings,” said Hillyer. “Congressman Carl has a real opportunity to make a big difference for the good for southern Alabama because of it.”

Even though, Hillyer says he believes Congressman Carl’s nomination is important , he’s still new to Congress and there are a lot of seats in the appropriation committee that make decisions alongside him.

“It’s not like he’s gonna be the highest ranking of 55 members of the committee so it’s not like he’s going to wave a magic wand and we’re suddenly all gonna be rich but now he’s in the ball game,” said Hillyer. “Now he’s at the table and he can start developing those relationships and start developing the expertise so that over time it can really be a big deal.”

Hillyer says he hopes Congressman Carl will get creative with how to allocate funds and find ways to change and adjust policies to work in the favor of the state of Alabama and more specifically people who live in Southwest Alabama.