Local child abuse cases are on the rise

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHILD ABUSE_396695

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As predicted, the Mobile Child Advocacy Center is seeing an increase in child abuse cases amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. “With people out of work, frustrations are high — just as after the BP Oil Spill in 2010 — our numbers of child abuse spiked!” said Elaine Henderson, Director of Communications and Development.

Henderson says CAC is open following state and CDC guidelines to protect clients and staff. Lifelines counselors won’t begin to see clients in person until June, but they are using teletherapy to help clients. Employees are also using ZOOM to review cases. “We are all in this together, working to help keep our children safe.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories