Local business owners excited for Entertainment District coming to Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard was one vote away from a unanimous decision to implement their very own entertainment district on Thursday. The now-approved proposal is expected to bring more positive opportunities for the community.

Big White Wings restaurant owner Maurice White says he’s excited about the change.

“They looked at what we really needed in this district right here to make Prichard better,” said White. “It’s going to bring more jobs, and it’s going to bring more money to the city.”

This entertainment district will expand through parts of Love Joy Loop, Rebel Road, and South Craft Highway. The entertainment district is expected to bring new restaurants, activities, and events for all ages to enjoy.

Owner of Flavas Bar and Lounge Tim Hale Jr. says this expansion will not only benefit new businesses but will also bring more people and revenue to existing businesses in the area as well.

“If we’re bringing in more business then that means more people will have the opportunity to see what I have to offer,” said Hale. “Even the other business in the area that we will be able to showcase what we have going on in Prichard.”

Hale says he is excited about the new additions on their way to Prichard’s entertainment district himself.

“I would like to see a lot of food eateries, entertainment, I would like to even see a drive-thru movie theatre,” Hale said.

Those who know and love Prichard are excited to show what the community has to offer.

“People want to go places that they’re safe, and I think Prichard is one safe place on this side of Prichard,” White said.

“Believe it or not Prichard is an outstanding place to come and do business you just have to come to see it for yourself,” Hale said.

The entertainment district is still a work in progress. The design and making sure their plan meets the legal requirements is the next step.

One thing WKRG News 5 knows for sure is, you will soon be able to bring alcoholic drinks outside after purchasing them from surrounding bars.