Local business owners are being affected by COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local business owners are starting to become more concerned as COVID-19 continues to spread. With temporary closures of local restaurants and businesses, it is starting to put a strain on incomes. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with the owner of Garner Lawn & Construction, Matt Garner, about his concerns with the productivity of his business.

“Just as much as a problem is not having business is not having the employees to complete the business which is putting a strain on everyone as well,” Matt said.

There may be a halt in people receiving certain services that they had before. Matt Garner has had only one cancellation due to COVID-19 but is anticipating more. He is also concerned for the wellness of his employees. If one of his employees is quarantined, then it will place his business at risk as they all work closely together.

