Local Buddhist community protests outside temple, argues they have no access to worship

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A peaceful demonstration was held in Irvington on Sunday afternoon at the Wat Veluvana Buddhist Temple.

A local group of practicing Buddhist says they have been locked out of the temple for months by the board members who oversee the property.

They argue the board members want them to pay unnecessary fees and they say they should be free to practice their religion on the religious grounds as they please.

The locks were changed on the temple doors and they say not even the monks who live on the grounds can get inside.

“We have three states that own this temple. We have Pensacola, Mobile, and New Orleans and we need all the people in New Orleans, Pensacola and Mobile to wake up. Fight for our temple, get back what belongs to our community,” says Ran Bng, a member of the Buddhist Community in Mobile.

Signs on the doors of the locked temples say they are temporarily closed for health and safety reasons. The board members who run the grounds could not be reached for comment.

“They are trying to ban everyone out of here that does not abide by their rules which the way I see it is it’s not a private entity,” says Vannarith Suom, a member of the Buddhist Community in Mobile.

The demonstrators say they will be seeking legal action to get the temple doors unlocked.