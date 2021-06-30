Local attorney breaks down Bill Cosby’s release

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction today. Cosby was serving time for drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his home.

Bill Cosby is a free man this morning after an agreement with a previous prosecutor proved to prevent him from being charged in the case. Local attorney Chalea Tisdale breaks down what led to Cosby walking free.

“When they did the investigation and all things were said and done, the commonwealth, or the district attorney, if you will, would be viewed as in Alabama, decided that there were too many defects in the case and that the conviction could not be had,” Tisdale said.

So, in an effort to get some sort of justice for the victim, he promised Cosby in writing that he would not prosecute, and he would not face criminal charges. Therefore, any confessions or statements he used couldn’t be used against him. Which in turn violated his fifth amendment right by the commonwealth coming back and prosecuting him.

“That’s a road that I absolutely would not want to go down. So I think it was highly improper to bring a case when they promised they would not do so.” Tisdale said.

The reason this information is coming out more than two years later is the appeal system can take some time, so Tisdale says it’s likely Cosby’s team had this information the entire time.

“The repellant procedure is a long one, and I would presume what happened is his attorneys raised this at trial, and the trial judge determined that he was going to let the case go to trial anyway,” Tisdale said.

Tisdale also reiterated that today’s decision does not mean Cosby is innocent. “My heart does go out to these women, but at the same time, the reason that our justice system works is because we have a Constitution that guarantees that there are certain rights that cannot be violated.”