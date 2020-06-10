Local artist is reunited with stolen paintings

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) A local artist who made a plea to WKRG News 5 viewers last month in search of his stolen paintings has been reunited with some of them.

Painting of St Mary’s Church by Ryan Balthrop of Southern Window Art



It’s not exactly what Ryan Balthrop had hoped for, but he will take it. “Definitely feels weird to see someone else handling your babies, but I’m glad they called me and gave them back,” Balthrop said.

Fort Conde painting



Two men contacted Balthrop saying they found the paintings dumped at an abandoned house near a roofing job site, and they put some of them in storage.

Mobile Carnival Musuem



Mobile Police met with the men and Balthrop at the storage location, and he took possession of his property, though some of it is missing and broken. The trailer is also gone. Balthrop gave the men a reward, and police are investigating.

Ryan Balthrop with Mobile Police Office Jamal Slaugher

“I’m glad to have them back. They are for sale with a little backstory to them,” Balthrop said of his paintings. Balthrop is the owner of Southern Window Art https://www.facebook.com/southernwindowart/

