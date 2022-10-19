MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While traveling along Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, you may spot a painting of Pennywise The Clown looking back at you! Local Artist, Carlos R. Hurd Jr, said he painted the evil character created by Stephen King as “a creative expression of our love for the city of Mobile.”

Hurd, 35, has been drawing and painting most of his life and he hopes his murals will inspire others to use their gifts and talents in a “beautiful and/or spooky way to add to our rich culture here in Mobile.”

Hurd said he studied art at Auburn University, Springhill College, and the University of South Alabama where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in studio Art and Psychology. He works in mental healthcare while pursuing creative endeavors.

After the Halloween season, Hurd plans to paint over the mural with another masterpiece that “will be subdued and inspirational for the rest of the year.”