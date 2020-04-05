Local artist creates commemorative toilet paper ornaments during quarantine

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nanci Nottingham is combining her skills and humor while passing the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working from her home in Daphne, she has begun making wooden Christmas ornaments in the shape of toilet paper rolls that read, ‘I Love You More than Toilet Paper’ and ‘Quarantine 2020’.
“I just want people to have fun and $4 is a good enough price for a memory, a gag gift, a Dirty Santa gift. I have 30 sold so far!” Nottingham said.
She owns Coastal Wood Art.https://www.facebook.com/coastalwoodart/.
