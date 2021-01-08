Local activists react to assault on the US Capitol and how it was treated differently

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Continuing coverage of the assault on the US Capitol, and we have local activists weighing in. They say the rioters were treated very differently than ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrators over the summer.

News 5’s Amber Grigley met with one local activist who says Wednesday’s riot shows more needs to be done to ensure all are treated equally in this country.

Local activist Dantjuan Miller tells Grigley what was demonstrated at the Capitol was “privilege” at its best.

Wednesday, Trump supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol during the electoral college vote count for Joe Biden’s presidency. Congressmen and senators rushed from the building to a secure location.

This led to hours of chaos with demonstrators vandalizing the US Capitol and running through the halls. Civil rights leaders said the demonstration was handled much differently than ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.

Miller said people of color are treated more aggressively when pushing for equality.



“When they say we’re perceived a violent because we want our rights. That’s ridiculous. They’re fearful of what we can accomplish. We want to be successful too. That’s why we push so hard to make sure that we accomplish the things that we need. Because the people in front of us are going to always keep pushing us down. That’s why we must push through to make sure we succeed.”

Miller said we should all use this as a lesson that we shouldn’t let things get this far out of hand where people feel the need to act in this manner.

