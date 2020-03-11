Local 9-year-old girl starts all-natural beauty business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kailen McCall is a very ambitious and talented 9-year-old local girl that has started her own business! This business sells all organic and natural beauty products such as bath soaks, body scrubs, hair and body butters, lip balms, lip gloss, lip oil, lip scrubs and body soap.

Kailen exclaims, “I have always wanted to have my own business and I like to make my own natural products!”



Kailen’s mom tells News 5’s Caroline Carithers that Kailen started making products for herself and family, researched it a ton, started selling them to her friends, and then eventually started selling them online!

Kailen has had her business for a couple of months and says she’s sold over 200 products! Her favorite is lip balm and tells me how to make this item.

“I have lavender flowers I put in it and I have it’s kind of like bars of wax for the balm,” she said.

Kailen promises that she is always going to provide cruelty-free, high-quality organic products that help you embrace the beauty within you! She also says she will always put love in, as the most important ingredient. Check her out on Facebook or her website called Embrace by Kailen.

Check out the video for more!

