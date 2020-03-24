Loading up on toilet paper is money down the drain, doctor says

Toilet paper moves out from a cutting machine at the Tissue Plus factory, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. The new company has been unexpectedly busy because of the shortage of toilet paper brought on by hoarders concerned about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Group of doctors says buying too much toilet paper is a panic buy and a waste of money that hurts low-income people on both sides of the border. Courtesy: Mikaela Sandoval

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A group of doctors is warning people against buying too much toilet paper, calling it “a waste of money.”

The president of Tijuana’s College of Medicine, Dr. Abraham Sanchez, said the toilet paper panic-buying is hurting low-income people on both sides of the border because it dries up supply and drives prices up.

Sanchez says toilet paper should not be a priority for people.

“Avoid these panic purchases, don’t waste your funds, people are throwing their money away on unnecessary things like buying toilet paper by the ton,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez insisted people should concentrate on measures such as washing their hands, social distancing or staying home.

A shopper pays for packages of toilet paper and hand towels at a Costco warehouse where a limit of one of each type of paper purchase was in place in response to the run on supplies as fear of the the coronavirus spreading continues upward Monday, March 23, 2020, in Lone Tree, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.