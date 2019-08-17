Living history drill Saturday at Battleship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Get to your battle stations at the USS Alabama Saturday. A living history crew recreates what life was like for soldiers in World War II. Drills are conducted and exhibitions are displayed for people to see the combat action up close. This is aimed at an immersive experience in history. The crew will repel an air attack.

The battle reenactment is Saturday afternoon at 1 pm. The event is included in the price of admission. You can check out their Facebook event post for more information.

