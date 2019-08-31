LIVE TRACK: ‘Severe’ Hurricane Dorian’s track shifting east, expected to hit Bahamas hard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it approaches the United States as a very strong Category 4 storm.

Dorian currently has 150 mph maximum sustained winds as it looms about 355 miles east of West Palm Beach.

In the latest 5 p.m. ET track projection, the path of Dorian shifted east again.

The National Hurricane Center updates come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Florida’s east coast from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

The National Weather Center said the risk for strong winds and dangerous storm surge is increasing for coasts along Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina during the middle of next week.

NWC shared their view from inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday morning.

Here a look inside the clear eye of #Dorian this morning from the @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft. Picture credit Paul Chang pic.twitter.com/Yyi8OBRcBf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC said max sustained winds were up to 140 MPH, as Dorian sustained its Category 4 status.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island areas.

