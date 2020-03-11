WATCH: UAB to provide update on the current state of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – UAB will host an update regarding the current state of the novel coronavirus 2019.

The press conference is set to take place Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

UAB Provost Pam Benoit and Jodie Dionne-Odom M.D., assistant professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases will be speaking about the latest developments.

UAB Health officials also speak about the coronavirus as it relates to the UAB campus as well. According to UAB Provost Pam Benoit, there will be updates posted to the UAB Canvas site for students in regards to preparations being made as students go on Spring Break.



According to the CDC, there are now 31 coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S. and over 1,000 cases.