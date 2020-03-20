UAB, JCDH to start new APPOINTMENT-ONLY COVID-19 testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB provided an update regarding the current state of COVID-19, as they will discuss the supply chain status within the hospital from a regional and national perspective.

Leaders from UAB Medicine and the Jefferson County Health Department spoke about a new appointment-only drive-thru sampling set that is set to open downtown on Monday, March 23rd.

According to UAB health officials, the new APPOINTMENT-ONLY sampling site will be located on University and 22nd Street South. The hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. -1:30 p.m and it will operate 7 days a week.

Beginning Sunday, March 22, at noon, those who have COVID-19 symptoms can call 205-975-1881 for an appointment screening.



The site will be located at the corner of University Boulevard and 22nd Avenue South. — UAB (@UABNews) March 20, 2020

There is a call-in line that will be open from 7 am -7 pm starting Sunday, March 22nd. The number to call to schedule a testing appointment is 205-975-1881.

On Sunday, March 22nd, starting at noon, those who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever or shortness of breath or those who believe they may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can call and schedule a testing appointment.



Jordan DeMoss, M.S., the Vice President of Clinical Operations at UAB Medicine says UAB launched the testing for in-patients and employees at UAB and Emergency room patients. Starting Monday, they will extend the testing to off-site testing along with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.

UAB Health Officials say they are not seeing any issues with patient numbers at this time.

During the Friday afternoon press conference, Laura Kowalczyk, J.D., MPH, the Vice President of Supply Chain and Support Services at UAB Medicine says that UAB has really been seeing an interruption in the supply chain for quite some time, since January. But they have been proactive in conversing materials.



Overall the community has been very helpful when it comes to helping out. Kowalczyk says UAB is working closely the clinical teams to make sure they are allotting the appropriate protective gear for those on the front lines daily.

Health officials say production has started in China for needed supplies. And although their workforce has returned it is only about half of their normal production.

They hope to see some relief by late Summer.



Also, there are many clinical discussions about ventilators and life-saving equipment. Nationally, for UAB there is a limitation of ventilators and they are doing their best to look at conservation and alternate channels.

And Mark Wilson, M.D. the Jefferson County Health Officer will speak about the testing site partnership with UAB and his hope for more county testing sites to come online in the future.

For more details visit JCDH.org and UABmedicine.org