WATCH: St. Clair Co. Sheriff’s Office to provide update on death investigation of Moody Police Sgt. Williams

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and other Law Enforcement officials will hold a news conference about the investigation into the death of Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams.

Authorities are expected to release information regarding the charges on the death of Fallen Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams. Officials say the 23-year police veteran was called to the Super 8 Motel for a disturbance in Moody, when both a man and woman shot aimlessly with multiple weapons at Williams injuring him.



He was later taken to UAB Hospital to be treated where he died. Both suspects from Birmingham are now in police custody.



Investigations have been underway during the past few days, and reportedly the incident does not have any connection to the nationwide protests.

The press conference will take place at the Moody Civic Center.








