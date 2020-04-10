WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones, Dr. Wilson, JDPH to provide COVID-19 updates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Senator Doug Jones is set to join Dr. Mark Wilson, Health Officer for Jefferson County Department of Public Health, to share updates about the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama.

They will also provide the latest on the CARES Act implementation and what’s possible in the fourth phase of relief legislation in Congress.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 2,935 confirmed cases, 58 coronavirus-related deaths, and over 20,000 Alabamians have been tested for COVID-19.

New information from the Alabama Department of Public Health regarding the coronavirus demographics in the state show hospitalizations have a rate of 13%, 3.6% of total cases need ventilators, and 16% of cases are healthcare workers.

Also, the Alabama coronavirus cases show 75% of cases are from people ages 19-64 years old, 65% of deaths are over age 65, 57% of cases are women, 67% of deaths are men and 55% of deaths are African-Americans.

