LIVE | Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Aiken, South Carolina

News
Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The race for the white house is stopping in Aiken, South Carolina Friday.

Candidate Bernie Sanders is visiting the Aiken campaign headquarters.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne is there.

A replay of this speech will be available shortly after it concludes.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories