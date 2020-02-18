Missing SC girl Faye Swetlik cause of death ruled as asphyxiation, deceased neighbor responsible

NewsChannel 6 will live stream the news conference in Cayce, S.C. starting at 3 p.m.

UPDATE | CAYCE, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators held a press conference on Tuesday regarding new details in the death of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, who disappeared from her front yard, as well as the death of her neighbor Coty Taylor, whose body was found moments later.

The cause of death has been ruled as asphyxiation. Her death did not occur where her body was found and is said to have occurred just hours after her reported disappearance. No other information on her death has been released.

30-year-old Taylor’s autopsy results will be released later, Tuesday.

During the press conference, Cayce Department of Public Safety Director, Byron Snellgrove, states that a child’s rainboot and a soup ladle that had freshly dug dirt on it were discovered in a trash can belonging to 602 Picadilly Square. This reportedly led them to find Swetlik’s body.

Snellgrove states that evidence shows that Taylor abducted and killed Faye Swetlik. Taylor is believed to be the sole suspect and perpetrator in this case.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they will soon release how a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard was killed, along with details on the death of a neighbor whose body was found moments after the child.

Cayce officers and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office plan a news conference Tuesday. Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik’s disappearance in the neighbor’s trash can Thursday.

Not long after, they found the girl’s body in woods that had been carefully searched before and then found the neighbor 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor dead in his home.

The girl got off the school bus and was last seen playing in her Cayce front yard on Monday.

A press conference is scheduled for today at 3:00pm in Cayce, S.C.

Latest Headlines: