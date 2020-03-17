WATCH: Rep. Sewell, ADPH propose COVID-19 bill to assist with funding

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell and the Alabama Department of Public Health held a press conference Tuesday to talk about federal government efforts to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Sewell said she has received an update from state and local health officials and stakeholders in Montgomery regarding the prevention, containment, and treatment of COVID-19 and how constituents of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District can best ensured of their safety and well-being during the outbreak.

Actions proposed in the bill include free COVID-19 testing for those with private insurance, insurance through the government and the uninsured expansion of unemployment benefits, increase available Medicaid funds and ensure food security for the elderly and for the students not in school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there are six screening sites in the following counties as of Tuesday: Hale, Montgomery, Jefferson, Elmore, Tuscaloosa and Marengo counties.

Health officials say right now the state of Alabama has 36 confirmed cases, 20 cases in Jefferson County.

