LIVE: Gov. Ivey announces Alabama schools will finish academic year online starting April 6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) UPDATE 4:00 P.M. Governor Kay Ivey signs a supplement state of emergency order allowing schools to continue instructing students at home beyond April 6th.



Students will finish the academic year online starting April 6th due to the spread of the coronavirus around the U.S.

Governor Ivey says distance learning will start for all Alabama public students, K-12, on April 6. She says that “This is not stay at home and invite all your friends over.”

Alabama Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey speaks during the press conference about Alabama schools finishing up the academic year online starting April 6th. He says that he wants to ensure everyone that they are working on a plan to continue learning and seniors graduating.

Health officer Dr. Scott Harris says that the state has 501 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed death this time. Harris, says the state is working on adding more testing sites to help prevent the spread.



According to Dr. Harris, the average age of those with the coronavirus in Alabama is 47 years old. But the overall range of ages with the virus in the state is 1 to 97 years old, which is a pretty wide range.



Dr. Harris says of those confirmed cases in the state 8% of those people are hospitalized, half are in ICU and one-third is on a ventilator.

Health officials say they expect the state to see cases increase for some time. So they are asking the public to follow guidelines to help stop the spread, such as washing hands and social distancing.

When it comes to a statewide shelter in place due to the rapid spread of the virus, Governor says, “Right now is not the time to order people to shelter in place.” She says the need is to keep businesses open but to continue to follow social distancing.

For more details regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Alabama visit

For more details regarding the coronavirus from the Alabama State Department of Education visit.

Tune in right here for the Livestream at 4 p.m.