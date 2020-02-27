LIVE: Crews battle blaze at new Eastern Wharf development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are battling a massive fire in downtown Savannah at the east end of River Street.

The top of the Eastern Wharf hotel development, located off of General McIntosh Boulevard, is engulfed in flames. Smoke can be seen throughout downtown and midtown Savannah.

According to Savannah Fire, the blaze is believed to have begun on the fifth floor. No word on the cause at this time.

“Thank God there’s been no one injured or killed as a result of this. We know this could’ve been a whole lot worse,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson during an afternoon press conference.

E. Bay Street between E. Broad and E. President streets is blocked as emergency crews respond. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.

According to the mayor, Georgia Power has confirmed power has been cut to some homes in the area as a precaution.

A groundbreaking for the construction site was held in October 2018. The space was to be used for a mix of retail, office space and housing.

The City of Savannah also invested about $30 million to build one parking garage; the second being paid for by developers.

“We are just trying to make sure everyone is okay right now. We think that this is the case but just trying to make sure and once we determine everyone is safe, we have more comments,” said Ian Smith, of the Mariner Group, developing the complex.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.