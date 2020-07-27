WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command provide COVID-19 updates

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates on rising COVID-19 cases.

County leaders also provided updates on hospital capacity.

The press conference took place at the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Speakers will included:

  • Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency
  • Co- Incident Commander, Louis Bass, President, and CEO, Regional Medical Center
  • Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center
  • Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital

For more information on the COVID-19 crisis in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories