WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command provide COVID-19 updates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates on rising COVID-19 cases.
County leaders also provided updates on hospital capacity.
The press conference took place at the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Speakers will included:
- Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency
- Co- Incident Commander, Louis Bass, President, and CEO, Regional Medical Center
- Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center
- Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital
For more information on the COVID-19 crisis in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
