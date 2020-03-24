WATCH: Birmingham Mayor Woodfin proposes ‘shelter in place’ order; UAB, JDPH provide update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state now has 215 confirmed coronavirus cases. The cases are from 25 of the 67 counties in the state. 90 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 24 in Shelby County and 21 in both Lee and Madison counties.

Health officials say about 2,321 people have been tested through ADPH.

Over the past couple of weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused many parts of Alabama’s economy to close partially or totally. Public schools are out through at least April 6.

As health officials and city leaders continue to urge everyone to wash their hands and practice social distancing, the cases in the state continue to increase.

In an effort to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19, Tuesday morning during a Birmingham City Council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin, requested a ‘shelter in place’ ordinance for Birmingham.

After Mayor Woodfin presented the proposal, City Council took a recess until Tuesday afternoon. The City Council is expected to vote on the ‘shelter in place’ order Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Mayor Woodfin says that the Birmingham Police Department is prepared to take on the shelter in place that has been proposed starting Tuesday night at midnight through April 3.

The city council finds that it is in the best interest of the public peace, health and safety to impose a public safety curfew to further the purposes of the measures that have been ordered to control community spread of COVID-19 in Birmingham.

The “Shelter in Place” would be the furthest measure that the city of Birmingham has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Shelter in Place” would go into effect on March 24 after a ‘yes’ vote and stay in effect until 12 a.m., April 3, 2020, unless its determined that the emergency conditions no longer exist or need to be extended beyond the date.

Under a curfew as part of the potential “Shelter in Place”, all people in the city of Birmingham should remain in their homes and should not travel to public places. All travel, including on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, vehicle, or public transit is prohibited under the “Shelter in Place” order.

Public safety workers, emergency services, first responders, crisis intervention workers, public healthier employees, emergency hospital service workers, food delivery services, delivery service employees, employees who stock businesses to provide essential products such as groceries, fuel and pharmacies, and state and federal workers are excluded from the “Shelter in Place” order to make sure employees are able to provide for the city of Birmingham.

All businesses within the city of Birmingham should also comply with the order of the Jefferson County Chief Health Officer in accordance with the closings of nonessential businesses.

There is is a 24-hour grace period following the effective date to allow employees and business owners to access their workplaces to gather necessary belongings.

To read the entire ‘Shelter in place’ ordinance visit.

Also during the press conference, UAB Health officials say that they have seen a dangerous increase in the COVID-19 cases. UAB says that they currently have 45 patients being treated. They also say that there are 81 tests, where they are waiting for results.

For more information regarding the Jefferson County Department of Public visit.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit UAB