Live at 7pm: GOP candidates for Mississippi governor to debate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Debate day has arrived! This evening, the three candidates hoping to secure the GOP spot in the race for Mississippi governor square off in their only televised debate.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr and State Rep. Robert Foster face off at 7 p.m. in the WJTV studios. The debate will run one hour and be televised statewide. You can also watch it live online on this website.

Reeves has largely been considered the front-runner in this primary race. However, a recent NBC News/Survey Monkey poll showed Waller doing slightly better than Reeves in a hypothetical match-up against Democratic front-runner Jim Hood.

Foster managed to pull the national spotlight after refusing to allow a female reporter to travel with his campaign unless she had a male companion. Foster’s “Billy Graham rule” decision, which was also endorsed by Waller, allowed him to garner much-needed attention for his gubernatorial campaign.

The primary is August 6. A candidate must earn more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff and advance to November’s General Election.

This will be the only televised debate for Republican primary candidates. They’ll again be front-and-center during the Neshoba County Fair at the beginning of August.

