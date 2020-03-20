WATCH: ALSDE discuss COVID-19 impact on Alabama schools, assessments

Coronavirus Cancellations

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama State Department of Education is set to hold a press conference regarding the coronavirus impact on the Alabama School systems and assessments.

During the press conference, Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announces the state will seek, and expects, a waiver to not administer any more standardized tests this year.

Also, there will be no state school report card released next fall due to the coronavirus causing school closures.

Students who want to re-take can the ACT on a Saturday. But schools will not be providing the ACT in school. Also, the April ACT has been postponed.



