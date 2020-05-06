LIVE: Alabama House Democrats host COVID-19 public hearings with experts regarding education, economic recovery

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 8,449 confirmed cases and 339 coronavirus-related deaths. Health experts say that so far 108,269 tests have been completed and 1,138 people are being hospitalized and treated for the virus at this time statewide.

House Democrats began hosting a series of virtual hearings Tuesday, which will continue Wednesday, to share critical information regarding the COVID-19 crisis and the unprecedented challenges the state faces as a result.

Wednesday, May 6, the Caucus will continue virtual public hearings, with expert panelists joining the Caucus to further discuss issues vital to appropriately respond to COVID-19.

10 A.M. – Economic Recovery Amidst Coronavirus

Kelly Butler, Finance Director, State of Alabama

11 A.M. – The Health Care Impact

Danne Howard, Executive Vice president, Alabama Hospital Association



Noon – Facilitating High Education During COVID-19

Gordon Stone, Executive Director, Higher Education Partnership



1 P.M. – Role of Broadband During a Pandemic

Michele Roth, Executive Director, Alabama Cable, and Broadband Association

Robert Smith, Sr. Manager of Government Affairs, Charter Communications

Maureen Neighbors, Energy Division Chief, ADECA



2 P.M. – Minimizing COVID-19 Impact on Small Businesses

Chad Emmerson, President & CEO Downtown Huntsville

Bob Dickerson, Executive Director, Birmingham Business Resource Center

Amelia Thomas, Small Business Advisor & Planner, Empire Capital Ventures







