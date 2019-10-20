Little Sisters of the Poor 2019 lawn party in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big annual tradition continued in Mobile today to help one of Mobile’s most well-known charities. Little Sisters of the Poor held it’s 48th annual lawn party on the grounds of their facility Sunday. Dozens of people came out to buy food, play games and do other activities that help raise money for the long-term care facility. Little Sisters of the Poor provides care for more than 80 people who are elderly and low income.

“We provide a loving home where these residents are treated with a lot of dignity, we don’t even say it’s a nursing home or whatever it’s their home,” said Administrator Sister Judith Meredith.

Sister Meredith says the event usually raises $150,000 for their facility after expenses every year. It’s a Mobile tradition. One organizer called it a family reunion for some of their most frequent visitors.