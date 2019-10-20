1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Little Sisters of the Poor 2019 lawn party in Mobile

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big annual tradition continued in Mobile today to help one of Mobile’s most well-known charities. Little Sisters of the Poor held it’s 48th annual lawn party on the grounds of their facility Sunday. Dozens of people came out to buy food, play games and do other activities that help raise money for the long-term care facility. Little Sisters of the Poor provides care for more than 80 people who are elderly and low income.

“We provide a loving home where these residents are treated with a lot of dignity, we don’t even say it’s a nursing home or whatever it’s their home,” said Administrator Sister Judith Meredith.

Sister Meredith says the event usually raises $150,000 for their facility after expenses every year. It’s a Mobile tradition. One organizer called it a family reunion for some of their most frequent visitors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories